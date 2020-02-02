Scarlett Johansson tries to outrun the past in Black Widow Super Bowl trailer

Black Widow type Movie Genre Superhero

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow may have met her demise in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, but the scarlet-haired super-spy isn’t closing her ledger just yet.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl game, Disney debuted a new trailer for the solo Black Widow movie (in theaters May 1). The film is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, with Johansson returning as assassin-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff.

Ever since Natasha made her debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, she’s been trying to outrun her past and find redemption for her past misdeeds. But Black Widow forces her to confront her history head-on, as she reconnects with old allies like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Malena, and David Harbour’s Alexei, a.k.a. the Red Guardian — all while facing off against a new threat, the mysterious Taskmaster.

Watch Black Widow’s Super Bowl spot above.

