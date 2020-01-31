Netflix keeps its gems uncut, extends Adam Sandler deal for four more films

Murder Mystery type Movie Genre Comedy,

Mystery

Netflix’s gems remain uncut.

The streaming giant announced Friday it has extended its deal with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions to make four more original films in the future.

To date, Sandler’s Netflix content — ranging from The Ridiculous 6 to last year’s Murder Mystery — has been viewed across 2 billion hours since 2015. Murder Mystery topped Netflix’s list of most-viewed domestic titles in 2019, with 83 million households watching the film in its first four weeks of availability.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, said of the news in a press statement. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler has made a total of six films with Netflix, including The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, the aforementioned Ridiculous 6 and Murder Mystery, and the upcoming Hubie Halloween, which also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, and more. Sandler is also working on an original Netflix animated feature film that he will write, produce, and lend his voice to.

In addition to his recent work at Netflix, Sandler earned some of the best reviews of his career for his lead role in the Safdie brothers’ A24 drama Uncut Gems, which has grossed nearly $50 million at the North American box office on top of rave reactions since its release in December. In total, his movies have earned over $3 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

During a December 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Sandler — who failed to score a nomination from the Academy for Uncut Gems — joked that he would “f—ing come back and do [a movie] that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay” if he didn’t receive an Oscar nomination. No word yet on if one of his upcoming Netflix titles fits the bill.

Related content: