Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis have Thelma & Louise reunion nearly 30 years later

Nearly 30 years after the ultimate cliffhanger ending, Thelma & Louise are back together again.
On Tuesday night, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited to celebrate their classic, female-friendship movie Thelma & Louise at the Museum of Modern Art’s Women in Motion screening of the 1991 film in New York City, 29 years after its initial release.
Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie tells the story of two women — Thelma (Davis) and Louise (Sarandon) — who are eager to escape their current living situations and embark on an ultimately disastrous road trip together, as they wind up driving off a cliff to avoid being arrested after a pretty epic crime spree. Sarandon and Davis, who also starred along newcomer-at-the-time Brad Pitt, both received Best Actress Oscar nominations for their roles.
It’s not the first time the pair have joined forces to commemorate the film. EW got the co-stars back together to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary in 2016. “It was overwhelming,” Davis told EW at the time regarding the response to Thelma & Louise. “Maybe a lot of people watching this weren’t around to know what the reaction was. It was huge. it was massive. We were on the cover of TIME magazine in five seconds: ‘Why it strikes a nerve.’ Very negative editorials. ‘Oh my God, now the world is ruined. The women have guns.’”
Related content:
- Thelma & Louise reunion: Susan Sarandon & Geena Davis look back 25 years later
- Thelma and Louise: Where Are They Now?
- Ridley Scott explains why he almost didn’t direct Thelma & Louise
|type
|
|Genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
|Performers
|Studio
|Complete Coverage
Comments