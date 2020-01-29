Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis have Thelma & Louise reunion nearly 30 years later

Nearly 30 years after the ultimate cliffhanger ending, Thelma & Louise are back together again.

On Tuesday night, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited to celebrate their classic, female-friendship movie Thelma & Louise at the Museum of Modern Art’s Women in Motion screening of the 1991 film in New York City, 29 years after its initial release.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie tells the story of two women — Thelma (Davis) and Louise (Sarandon) — who are eager to escape their current living situations and embark on an ultimately disastrous road trip together, as they wind up driving off a cliff to avoid being arrested after a pretty epic crime spree. Sarandon and Davis, who also starred along newcomer-at-the-time Brad Pitt, both received Best Actress Oscar nominations for their roles.

It’s not the first time the pair have joined forces to commemorate the film. EW got the co-stars back together to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary in 2016. “It was overwhelming,” Davis told EW at the time regarding the response to Thelma & Louise. “Maybe a lot of people watching this weren’t around to know what the reaction was. It was huge. it was massive. We were on the cover of TIME magazine in five seconds: ‘Why it strikes a nerve.’ Very negative editorials. ‘Oh my God, now the world is ruined. The women have guns.’”

