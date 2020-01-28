Vin Diesel reveals first teaser for Fast & Furious 9

The new footage comes ahead of the full trailer arriving Friday.

By Derek Lawrence
January 28, 2020 at 01:12 PM EST

Fast and Furious 9

type
  • Movie
Genre

What happens when Dominic Toretto can no longer live his life a quarter mile at a time? Well, we’re about to find out.

Ahead of the official trailer launch on Friday, Vin Diesel has released the first teaser for Fast & Furious 9. In it, Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) appear to be enjoying retirement and raising Brian. But when Letty passes the famed Fast necklace on to Brian, it’s with a warning.

Universal Pictures

“It’s for protection…from what’s coming,” she declares.

Set for release on May 22, Fast 9 will star Diesel, RodriguezTyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” BridgesNathalie EmmanuelHelen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, and John Cena.

Watch the teaser above.

Related content:

Fast and Furious 9

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 05/22/20
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com