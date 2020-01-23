See the It Losers Club reunite for Sophia Lillis' new movie Gretel & Hansel

It (2017) type Movie

The Losers Club from the Stephen King adaptation It gathered on Wednesday night to celebrate the success of a member. Actors Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Chosen Jacobs attended a special Los Angeles screening of the new horror movie Gretel & Hansel (out Jan. 31), which stars their fellow big screen “loser” Sophia Lillis. It director Andy Muschietti was also present at the event.

Gretel & Hansel stars Lillis and Sammy Leakey as siblings who leave home during a time of pestilence and famine. On their travels, they encounter a kindly huntsman (Charles Babalola) before finding solace in the home of an elderly woman (Alice Krige) whose motives may not be altogether pure. Written by Rob Hayes, the movie is, of course, inspired by the Grimm brothers’ fairy tale Hansel and Gretel.

“In the title, the names are reversed, which obviously caught my attention,” director Oz Perkins told EW last year. “It’s awfully faithful to the original story, it’s got really only three principal characters: Hansel, Gretel, and the Witch. We tried to find a way to make it more of a coming-of-age story. I wanted Gretel to be somewhat older than Hansel, so it didn’t feel like two 12-year-olds — rather, a 16-year-old and an 8-year-old. There was more of a feeling like Gretel having to take Hansel around everywhere she goes, and how that can impede one’s own evolution, how our attachments and the things that we love can sometimes get in the way of our growth. Sophia Lillis is really fantastic. She has one of those faces that the camera immediately understands, which is something that rarely happens. For my style and for my taste, which tends to be minimalist and a little bit more mannered, she’s really a dream.”

Watch the trailer for Gretel & Hansel above and see images of the Losers Club members and Muschietti at the screening below.

