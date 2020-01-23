Colin Farrell calls The Batman 'really beautiful, dark, moving'

Colin Farrell is on the press tour to promote his latest film, The Gentlemen, which means late-night hosts are going to ask him about The Batman.

Farrell was confirmed to play comic book villain the Penguin in the DC superhero movie from writer-director Matt Reeves. This week, it was Jimmy Kimmel who asked about it.

“I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell said. “It’s all very hush hush,” he added, “but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

“Gorgeous” isn’t the first word that comes to mind when you think of the Dark Knight, especially nowadays after previous cinematic incarnations from Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Robert Pattinson now takes the title role in The Batman opposite Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgard in an unknown role (though Reeves’ Twitter gives us some ideas).

This isn’t the first time Farrell played a comic book baddie. He joked there’s “a small demographic” for people who liked him as Bullseye in Affleck’s Daredevil movie and Kimmel is apparently a part of it. “My kids are tired of me playing a villain… They’re kind of embarrassed by it,” Farrell said. Well, at the time he recorded his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said he has three weeks before he starts filming The Batman, so maybe this one will be different.

