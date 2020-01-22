The Witcher anime film in the works at Netflix from series creator

The Witcher type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Fantasy

Netflix is tossing more than one coin to The Witcher.

As the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill becomes the streamer’s biggest TV debut to date, word arrives that Netflix has been developing a new Witcher anime film for some time, though the project’s existence was only confirmed officially on Wednesday.

The Witcher‘s series creator Lauren S. Hissrich and producer Beau DeMayo are working on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will feature animation from Studio Mir, the Korean banner that worked on The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

“I’ve been keeping this one secret for over a year!” Hissrich tweeted when the news came to light.

Few details are available at this time. For instance, will Cavill return to voice Geralt of Rivia? A rep for Netflix declined to comment. However, the streaming giant states “the world of The Witcher expands” and “will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent.” The title alone has the theory gears churning. Aside from this possibly being a reference to the literal creatures, Geralt is often known as the White Wolf, due to his ferocity in battle. The character also hails from the School of the Wolf, headquarters to an old faction of the order of Witchers.

It's a big day here in #TheWitcher world — and I've been keeping this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

Season 2 of The Witcher live-action series is already moving ahead, but new episodes won’t arrive until sometime in 2021. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the anime film drop this year to help fans bear the drought.

You can also always listen to “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” on repeat until then. No judgement.

