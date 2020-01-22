Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2020

Netflix’s February 2020 titles are more than just the next big teen rom-com.

The streamer’s lineup of new titles includes To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the second season of Narcos: Mexico with Diego Luna, the debut of the long-awaited Locke & Key TV series, Horse Girl with GLOW star Alison Brie, and a host of other films, TV series, and comedy specials.

Aside from the previously mentioned, the big premieres in February include the second season of Altered Carbon, which now stars Anthony Mackie. The CGI remake of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back, which Millennial Poké-nuts will appreciate, will also arrive later this month.

In terms of non-original titles, Netflix is bringing A Bad Moms Christmas, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Purple Rain, Better Call Saul season 4, and the Safdie Brothers movie before Uncut Gems, Good Times.

See the list of Netflix’s February slate below.

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Sordo



Feb. 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Feb. 5

The Pharmacist

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story



Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7

Locke & Key

Horse Girl

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

My Holo Love

Dragons: Rescue Riders season 2

Who Killed Malcom X? season 1

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

Camino A Roma

Q Ball

Feb. 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Anna Karenina



Feb. 13

Narcos: Mexico season 2

Love Is Blind

Dragon Quest Your Story



Feb. 14

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi



Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Babies

Puerta 7

System Crasher

A Haunted House

Feb. 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count



Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27

Followers

Altered Carbon season 2

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

The Angry Birds Movie 2



Feb. 28

Queen Sono

All The Bright Places

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2

Babylon Berlin season 3

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Not yet dated

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

Taj Mahal 1989

