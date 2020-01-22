Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2020

By Nick Romano
January 22, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST

Netflix’s February 2020 titles are more than just the next big teen rom-com.

The streamer’s lineup of new titles includes To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the second season of Narcos: Mexico with Diego Luna, the debut of the long-awaited Locke & Key TV series, Horse Girl with GLOW star Alison Brie, and a host of other films, TV series, and comedy specials.

Aside from the previously mentioned, the big premieres in February include the second season of Altered Carbon, which now stars Anthony Mackie. The CGI remake of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back, which Millennial Poké-nuts will appreciate, will also arrive later this month.

In terms of non-original titles, Netflix is bringing A Bad Moms Christmas, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Purple Rain, Better Call Saul season 4, and the Safdie Brothers movie before Uncut Gems, Good Times.

See the list of Netflix’s February slate below.

Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage 
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Sordo

Feb. 4
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That

Feb. 5
The Pharmacist
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7
Locke & Key
Horse Girl
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
My Holo Love
Dragons: Rescue Riders season 2
Who Killed Malcom X? season 1

Feb. 8
The Coldest Game

Feb. 9
Better Call Saul season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid

Feb. 11
Good Time
Camino A Roma
Q Ball

Feb. 12
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Anna Karenina

Feb. 13
Narcos: Mexico season 2
Love Is Blind
Dragon Quest Your Story

Feb. 14
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi

Feb. 15
Starship Troopers

Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20
Spectros

Feb. 21
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Babies
Puerta 7
System Crasher
A Haunted House

Feb. 22
Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23
Full Count

Feb. 25
Every Time I Die

Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27
Followers
Altered Carbon season 2
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
The Angry Birds Movie 2

Feb. 28
Queen Sono
All The Bright Places
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2
Babylon Berlin season 3
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable

Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire

Not yet dated
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies
Taj Mahal 1989

