Daniel Craig is jealous of Chris Evans' pecs (but not his Knives Out sweater)

What does Daniel Craig think about the red hot reception that greeted the sweater game of his Knives Out costar Chris Evans? When your writer met the British actor in New York for EW’s No Time to Die cover shoot I had reason to ask him. You see, that very morning had seen the release of Craig’s character poster for the latest James Bond adventure which showed 007 himself sporting a nifty blue “jumper,” as they say in the U.K. So, was this prompted by jealousy of the love shown for Evans’ woolly body-warmer?

“I’m jealous of his pecs, that’s what I’m jealous of!” said the actor, with a chuckle.

Craig did let slip that the outfit he wears in the image does have a special significance.

“It’s interesting, because, that costume, a lot of heartache and thought goes into that, and you’ll see what it is,” he said. “It means something in the movie.”

No Time to Die finds Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Rami Malek plays the big bad Safin while Léa Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre as Dr. Madeleine Swann. The film’s cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik. No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

No Time to Die hits theaters April 10.

