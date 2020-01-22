Channing Tatum to dance again (clothed?) for Bob the Musical

For those who can’t resist his moves, Channing Tatum is about to step up … again.

The actor is now attached to star in and produce Disney’s Bob the Musical, a project that’s been in the works since 2004, EW has confirmed. Tatum will star as the titular character, Bob, who suffers a blow to the head and wakes up to discover his life has become his worst nightmare: a musical.

With its concept that Tatum’s Bob can hear the inner sound of everyone’s heart, the project shares some DNA with more recent musicals, NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Netflix’s Soundtrack.

Image zoom Tristar Media/Getty Images

Not only will Tatum step back into his dancing shoes, but he’s also attached to produce via his production banner, Free Association, along with partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also producing. No director is attached as of yet.

With its very long gestation period, Bob the Musical has seen many screenwriters and directors flit through its orbit, including writers Michael Chabon, Alan Loeb, Mike Bender, John August, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, as well as directors Mark Waters, Adam Shankman, Michel Hazanavicius, and the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Tom Cruise was reportedly circling the project to star at one time.

Tatum first won over audiences with his moves in the Step Up movies, and then with the Magic Mike franchise, making the prospect of his return to musicals an exciting one.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

