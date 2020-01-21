Daniel Craig and his No Time to Die costars tease James Bond's 25th adventure

In the trailer for No Time to Die (out April 10) Lashana Lynch’s British agent Nomi tells Daniel Craig‘s James Bond that if he gets in her way she “will put a bullet in your knee — the one that works!”

Fortunately, things were far less antagonistic when Lynch and Craig reunited with fellow cast members Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux for a chat on the day of EW’s No Time to Die cover shoot in December. Indeed, to quote Sean Connery’s 007 in Goldfinger the chemistry between the actors was “shocking, positively shocking” as they talked about the new film, their first memories of the franchise, and which Bond theme they would perform at karaoke.

No Time to Die finds Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Malek plays the big bad Safin while Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre of Dr. Madeleine Swann. The film’s cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik. No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

