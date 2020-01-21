Daniel Craig would be 'over the moon' to star in a Knives Out sequel
Daniel Craig‘s latest James Bond adventure will be his last, the actor confirms in new EW cover story about the 25th movie in the franchise, No Time to Die. But the British actor would be prepared to make a sequel to another film, the Rian Johnson-written and -directed comedy-thriller Knives Out, in which Craig plays the detective Benoit Blanc.
“Sure,” Craig tells EW, about whether he would be willing to play Benoit again. “I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?”
Last week, Johnson confirmed that he would be interested in making a Knives Out sequel.
“There’s a lot that has to happen: First and foremost, I have to write a script that’s worth a damn, so we’ll see,” said Johnson, an Oscar nominee for the Knives Out screenplay. “I don’t want to jump the gun, but it’s something I would love to do. First of all, because I had so much fun working with Daniel, and second, just because of the idea of doing the same thing that Agatha Christie did with Poirot and Miss Marple — just doing a whole different deal with Benoit Blanc as the detective. The possibilities of that seem endless in a way that’s really exciting.”
Related content:
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|director
|
Comments