Daniel Craig would be 'over the moon' to star in a Knives Out sequel

“Sure,” Craig tells EW, about whether he would be willing to play Benoit again. “I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?”

“There’s a lot that has to happen: First and foremost, I have to write a script that’s worth a damn, so we’ll see,” said Johnson, an Oscar nominee for the Knives Out screenplay. “I don’t want to jump the gun, but it’s something I would love to do. First of all, because I had so much fun working with Daniel, and second, just because of the idea of doing the same thing that Agatha Christie did with Poirot and Miss Marple — just doing a whole different deal with Benoit Blanc as the detective. The possibilities of that seem endless in a way that’s really exciting.”