David Lynch is celebrating his 74th birthday in a slightly unusual way.

On Monday, the acclaimed director and photographer released a short film on Netflix in which he interrogates a talking monkey. Yup, you read that right. The black-and-white, 17-minute-long film is titled What Did Jack Do? and is directed and written by Lynch, who also stars as a homicide detective who gets into it with “a tormented monkey.” The short film employs Lynch’s signature surrealism.

Image zoom Netflix

What Did Jack Do? is Lynch’s first major work since he helmed the Twin Peaks revival back in 2017. He also received an honorary Oscar last year.

Whether this Netflix short is the first in a line of similar projects from the director is not yet known. What Did Jack Do? is available to stream now.

