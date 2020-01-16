Watch the trailer for twisty thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill

The twist-filled thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill stars Tuppence Middleton as Abby, a troubled young woman with a checkered past who, following the death of her mother, returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and the dilapidated motel her family used to run. While there, she finds herself drawn once again into a mystery that has haunted her since childhood: what happened to the young boy she saw being violently abducted in the woods 25 years ago? As Abby sets out to find the truth, she must confront both a shocking, long-buried conspiracy that runs as deep as the falls themselves, as well as her own inner demons.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill is directed by Albert Shin and co-written by Shin and James Schultz. The film costars Hannah Gross and famed director David Cronenberg. Disappearance at Clifton Hill will be released in theaters and on VOD Feb. 28.

Watch the trailer for Disappearance at Clifton Hill exclusively above, and see the film’s new poster below.

Image zoom IFC Midnight

