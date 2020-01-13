Charlie Hunnam knows what was wrong with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, wants a redo

Once you pull the sword out of the stone, there’s no do-overs — but Charlie Hunnam would like one.

While sitting down on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen for a roundtable promoting The Gentlemen, Hunnam confessed he wishes he could redo King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

“I’d like to go back to King Arthur because there’s a lot of things went wrong during that and a lot of things that were out of our control,” he explained to Cohen, flanked by his Gentlemen costars Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant. “I just don’t think we ended up matching the aspiration — we just didn’t quite make the movie we wanted. The idea was that if it was a success, we would’ve made several of those films, and I’m really captivated by the Arthurian legends and I just feel like we really missed an opportunity to tell a long-form story.”

When Cohen pushed further, Hunnam admitted he thought he knew the main problem behind the film’s undoing. “There was a piece of miscasting that ended up crippling the central story line. It’s actually not in the film anymore,” Hunnam elaborated, stopping short of naming the actor or role.

Hunnam’s representative had no further comment. Representatives for Warner Bros. and Arthur (and The Gentlemen) director Guy Ritchie did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

At the time of the film’s release, there was much talk about the original running time clocking in at nearly three and a half hours, resulting in significant cuts — including reducing the opening scene from a 30-40 minute sequence to 10 minutes.

Hunnam’s not wrong in his approximation of the result — the film was largely poorly received by critics, landing on a 31 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. EW gave it a C+, saying, “It’s just another wannabe blockbuster with too much flash and not enough soul.” Not to mention, it was a box office bomb, opening to a meager $15.8 million and eventually earning $149 million internationally — significantly less than its $175 million budget.

