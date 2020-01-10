Joaquin Phoenix arrested at Jane Fonda's final climate change protest in D.C.

Less than a week after winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Joaquin Phoenix has been arrested.

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The outspoken Joker star was in attendance at Jane Fonda‘s final Fire Drill Friday demonstration at the steps of the U.S. Capitol, standing alongside fellow actors Fonda, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Susan Sarandon, and Amber Valletta to advocate for the government to take action on a Green New Deal.

Even the Joker believes in climate change! Joaquin Phoenix calls out the meat and dairy industry for being the 3rd leading cause of the climate crisis #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/NpxdC7aU38 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

This week’s focus was the major banks and investors that finance fossil fuel exploration, drilling, refining and export, with additional demonstrations of civil disobedience taking place at a branch of Chase bank in Capitol Hill, lead by environmentalist and 350.org founder Bill McKibben.

After 14 weeks, and arrests alongside stars like Ted Danson, Sally Field, and her Grace and Frankie costars, Fonda is ending her Fire Drill Friday protests in D.C., but will soon announce updates on the future of her young climate strikers and indigenous activists-inspired movement.

