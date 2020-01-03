Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson begins training for Black Adam: 'This one’s in my blood'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally, officially begun training for Black Adam.

On Friday, the actor revealed on Instagram that he’s finally getting started on the long-gestating project along with an epic animated video on Instagram that showed him as the mythic DC Comics character, a.k.a. Shazam’s biggest enemy.

“So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM,” Johnson writes. “This one’s in my blood… The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change… Shooting begins this summer.”

Johnson also credited Australian artist BossLogic (a.k.a. Kode A) and graphic designer Veli Okulan for creating the “bad ass animation” that essentially serves as the concept art of what Black Adam could look like in the live-action movie (back in November, he shared the same image on Instagram but now it’s a short animated clip).

The long-awaited comic book movie has been in the works since 2014, and it wasn’t until this past November that Johnson revealed that Black Adam will hit theaters Dec. 21, 2021. Initially, there were plans for Johnson to appear in Shazam! alongside Zachary Levi given how closely the characters are tied in the comic source material. But in 2017 the decision was made to give Black Adam his own movie instead.

“This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together,” Johnson previously said. “I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

A Shazam! sequel, meanwhile, has been slated for release on April 1, 2022.

