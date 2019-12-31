Image zoom

Forget the last decade: Let’s ring in the new one with dozens of hugely anticipated movies in 2020.

Like a Boss

Jan. 10

Tiffany Haddish has proven that being besties with her in the movies is the greatest. In this case, it’s Rose Byrne. Good for you, Rose. What we’re really saying is: We want to be best friends with Tiffany Haddish.

Birds of Prey

Feb. 7

This outing is led by women, directed by a woman, and written by a woman. Margot Robbie — returning as Harley Quinn — is joined by costars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor in Birds, which also happens to be the first R-rated movie in the DC extended universe.

The Photograph

Feb. 14

A romance starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield coming out on Valentine’s Day and, look, already the whole world is making out with itself.

Emma.

Feb. 21

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Cher, er, Emma in this period-set, lavishly pretty adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless romance-slash-satire on the idiocy of youth. Directed by Autumn De Wilde — bulletproof photographer and music video director — it’s sure to delight, particularly with the delicious Johnny Flynn as Mr. Knightley.

Mulan

March 27

Audiences in China are very familiar with Yifei Liu, but in this Disney live-action remake, mainstream North American audiences can finally catch up to the actress’s extreme action talents.

No Time to Die

April 8

This, the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise, is promised to be Daniel Craig’s last stand as 007, so hold on to your bowties.

Promising Young Woman

April 17

I know what Carey Mulligan does, I thought. Carey Mulligan does beautiful work in inspired costumes and I believe her when she cries and she does delicate, tragic things with the corners of her mouth. And then I saw the poster and trailer for Promising Young Woman, the directorial debut from Emerald Fennell (who plays Camilla on the latest season of The Crown and wrote a bunch for Killing Eve). So maybe Mulligan is massively wicked, more than we thought. Oh, and look, it’s Eighth Grade’s Bo Burnham. Now I’m ready for anything.

Fast & Furious 9

May 22

When I polled the EW staff for their most-anticipated titles in 2020, this one elicited the most exclamation points!!!!

Wonder Woman 1984

June 5

If the sequels, remakes, and other IP pulled from the 1980s on this list were any indication, you’d think it was the best decade ever. But perhaps the return of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman will help to make the 2020s as cinematically memorable.

Candyman

June 12

Jordan Peele is producing this horror remake, a title from 1992 that is simply dying for an update on the themes of urban folklore.

Soul

June 19

It’s a Pixar movie, so we’re certain to be moved by the animation. But this also stars the Roots’ Questlove. As a drummer, natch. We’re obviously going to be moved in other ways.

In the Heights

June 26

Did you cry at least thrice watching the trailer for In the Heights, the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical (winner of four Tony Awards)? Because we did. Collectively. We’re a monolith here at EW, crying and screaming in unison like so many cultists. We worship at the altar of Anthony Ramos, we are on board for anything director Jon M. Chu does post-Crazy Rich Asians, and oh my God is that Marc Anthony???

Top Gun: Maverick

June 26

“I wasn’t expecting an invitation back,” says Tom Cruise in the trailer to Top Gun: Maverick, in one of his all-time best-known most-righteous roles ever. Since 1986’s iconic Top Gun, superstar Cruise has sat in the cockpit of many a plane, but this sequel promises to pair him back up with his famed costars from the original (including Val Kilmer) with new blood like Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller joining the dogfight.

Tenet

July 17

Hey, the word “tenet” is a palindrome: something, something, mirror dimension, John David Washington, something backwards something? What the hell is this movie, Christopher Nolan? Tell us already.

Coming 2 America

Aug. 7

Sexual Chocolate. There is a very fine line between love and nausea. Damn shame what they did to that dog. If lovin’ the Lord is wrong, I don’t want to be right. The boy has his own money. When you think of garbage, think of Akeem. We could never forget Eddie Murphy’s Akeem and all the rest of the original 1988 comedy, so we hope the long-awaited sequel will be equally unforgettably quotable.

The Many Saints of Newark

Sept. 25

What was life like for Tony, Carmella, Junior, and the rest of the Sopranos crew back in the day? This prequel to the beloved HBO series aims to fill in the blanks on some history. The Sopranos creator David Chase combines with series alum Lawrence Konner and Alan Taylor in this jaunt back to Jersey, with Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Joey Diaz, Ray Liotta, and Michael Gandolfini (yup, James’ son) making up the cast.

Last Night in Soho

Sept. 25

Sorry, not sorry that Anya Taylor-Joy is on this list for second time, in this instance in the latest from Edgar Wright (Baby Driver).

BIOS

Oct. 2

“On a post-apocalyptic earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship, and what it means to be human.” Starring Tom Hanks, I guess? Just shut up, take my money, hand me a handkerchief.

Dune

Dec. 18

This is not the first time someone has attempted an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s revered science-fiction story. This ambitious outing will hopefully benefit from Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve’s world-building visions, plus turns from Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac.

Ramona Rosales/Twentieth Century Fox

West Side Story

Dec. 18

Steven Spielberg is trying his hand at remaking this classic star-crossed musical, updating it with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler leading as Tony and Maria in 1950s New York. We’re nervous, but there’s also no looking away.

Disney

Cruella

Dec. 23

As EW reporter Mary Sollosi so aptly put it: “For the wardrobe!”

The French Dispatch

Release date TBA

Yes, yes, yes, there are many, many big-name Wes Anderson regulars like Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray in Wes Anderson’s next movie, but notably the director also put Little Women costars Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan back together for “a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city [that] brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Release date TBA

Director Charlie Kaufman. Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette. That title. The dangling promise of terror. We know very little, but all that right there is stuff that we like.

Kajillionaire

Release date TBA

Writer-director Miranda July simply has the most impeccable taste, and she’s put together a stellar cast that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, and Debra Winger for a heist drama that’s certain to be… rich.

Sundance Institute

Minari

Release date TBA

A24 and Plan B Entertainment are on a roll. This latest co-pro is an immigrant drama starring the ever-talented Steven Yeun, with the film’s bow set for the Sundance Film Festival in January.

On the Rocks

Release date TBA

Sofia Coppola reunites with Bill Murray, and — with the mighty power of Rashida Jones — will surely, sarcastically, and gently blow our hair back with this daughter-father tale.

