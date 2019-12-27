Robert Pattinson says he'll do 'art-house porn' if his Batman doesn't tickle your fancy

The Batman type Movie Genre Superhero

Robert Pattinson is raising the stakes — and our blood pressure — by saying he will do “art-house porn” if his version of Batman isn’t a success.

The topic came up during an interview with the Guardian, in which the actor mentioned already being annoyed with all the questions being asked about The Batman, which is set to premiere in 2021.

“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!” he said.

Pattinson went on to clarify that despite any outside pressure to perform well in the role, “there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”

Then, he makes his career ultimatum. What will happen if we’re not hot for his version of Batman? “Porn,” he joked. “But art-house porn.”

Someone get on the phone with A24 immediately.

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) is pegged (pun completely intended) to direct The Batman, with Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell among the star-studded cast announced for the film alongside The Lighthouse actor. No word yet on whether any of them will be joining Pattinson on his pact.

This isn’t the first time this year an actor has threatened (well, depending on how you look at it) to switch up their career if they don’t get the feedback they’re hoping for. Adam Sandler recently said on The Howard Stern Show that he would make a movie that is “so bad on purpose” if he doesn’t get an Oscar nomination for his role in Uncut Gems.

The Batman will be released on June 25, 2021.

Related Content: