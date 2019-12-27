Now that 2020 is only days away, it’s time to start planning out what movies you’re most excited to see in the new year. Luckily Fandango is here to assist with its annual moviegoer survey to reveal which 2020 film are the most anticipated, and this year’s list is making history.

For the first time in more than a decade of surveying ticket-buyers, all of Fandango’s top film picks are female-directed (so take that, Golden Globes). After more than 2,000 millennial film fans voted in the last weeks of December, the No. 1 pick turned out to be Wonder Woman sequel Wonder Woman 1984 directed by Patty Jenkins, followed by Black Widow directed by Cate Shortland, Marvel’s Eternals directed by Chloé Zhao, and the live-action Mulan directed by Niki Caro. The future (of film) really is female.

See below for the rest of the the final results from Fandango’s 2020 Most Anticipated Movie Survey:

Most anticipated movie

Wonder Woman 1984

Black Widow

Marvel’s Eternals

Mulan

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place 2

Birds of Prey

In the Heights

Pixar’s Soul

Fast & Furious 9

Most anticipated actress

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place 2, Jungle Cruise)

Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, Barbie)

Zendaya (Dune)

Most anticipated actor

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984)

Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)

Most anticipated villain

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah (Wonder Woman 1984)

Rami Malek as Safin (No Time to Die)

Ewan McGregor as Black Mask (Birds of Prey)

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Charlize Theron as Cipher (Fast & Furious 9)

Most anticipated family film

Mulan

Pixar’s Soul

Sonic the Hedgehog

Dolittle

Jungle Cruise

Most anticipated horror film

A Quiet Place 2

Halloween Kills

The Invisible Man

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Grudge

Most anticipated live-action comedy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bad Boys For Life

Legally Blonde 3

The Lovebirds

