Fandango annual moviegoer survey's top picks are all female-directed for first time ever.
Now that 2020 is only days away, it’s time to start planning out what movies you’re most excited to see in the new year. Luckily Fandango is here to assist with its annual moviegoer survey to reveal which 2020 film are the most anticipated, and this year’s list is making history.
For the first time in more than a decade of surveying ticket-buyers, all of Fandango’s top film picks are female-directed (so take that, Golden Globes). After more than 2,000 millennial film fans voted in the last weeks of December, the No. 1 pick turned out to be Wonder Woman sequel Wonder Woman 1984 directed by Patty Jenkins, followed by Black Widow directed by Cate Shortland, Marvel’s Eternals directed by Chloé Zhao, and the live-action Mulan directed by Niki Caro. The future (of film) really is female.
See below for the rest of the the final results from Fandango’s 2020 Most Anticipated Movie Survey:
Most anticipated movie
Wonder Woman 1984
Black Widow
Marvel’s Eternals
Mulan
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place 2
Birds of Prey
In the Heights
Pixar’s Soul
Fast & Furious 9
Most anticipated actress
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place 2, Jungle Cruise)
Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, Barbie)
Zendaya (Dune)
Most anticipated actor
Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984)
Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)
Most anticipated villain
Kristen Wiig as Cheetah (Wonder Woman 1984)
Rami Malek as Safin (No Time to Die)
Ewan McGregor as Black Mask (Birds of Prey)
Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Sonic the Hedgehog)
Charlize Theron as Cipher (Fast & Furious 9)
Most anticipated family film
Mulan
Pixar’s Soul
Sonic the Hedgehog
Dolittle
Jungle Cruise
Most anticipated horror film
A Quiet Place 2
Halloween Kills
The Invisible Man
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Grudge
Most anticipated live-action comedy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bad Boys For Life
Legally Blonde 3
The Lovebirds
