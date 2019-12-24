Studio Ghibli: A beginner's guide through the worlds of Spirited Away, Mononoke, and beyond

Spirited Away is as synonymous with Ghibli as Miyazaki himself. It may not be his best work, depending on which Miyazaki altar you choose to worship at, but it’s certainly the most well known. Mainstream acclaim came through the title’s best-animated film win at the Oscars in 2003 and the constant praise from John Lasseter, who headed Pixar at the time. It’s a film that’s as equally spirited, if you will, as it is awe-inspiring, poignant, and honest. Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl, is in the backseat of her parents’ car, not-so-quietly holding in her anxieties as they make their way to their new home. (Miyazaki tells many of his stories through the lens of women and young girls facing the world — or worlds.) Along the way, they stop at what appears to be an abandoned carnival, but as soon as her mom and dad taste the food, they transform into pigs and the realm of spirits folds in around her. Finding herself in a bathhouse that caters to spirits, Chihiro meets Haku, a mysterious apprentice to the witch Yubaba, who runs the resort. He tells Chihiro to get a job here until they can find a way to save her parents and return to the mortal world. It’s a story that explores many of the same themes found throughout Miyazaki’s Ghibli works: nature, the resilience of children, facing fears, embracing change, and the pangs of growing up. It’s both a summation of Ghibli’s aesthetics and the spectrum of the studio: a story about kids and for kids that contains beauty and frights. —Nick Romano