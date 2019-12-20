Watch Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus in first trailer for Downhill

Downhill type Movie Genre Comedy

Break out your winter wear and grab your boots, because we’re going on a ski trip this Valentine’s Day for the least romantic date ever. Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ new movie Downhill just dropped its first trailer, and it’s filled with more awkward moments than all of your family trips combined.

Downhill is the English language remake of Ruben Östlund’s critically-acclaimed 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure, about a family ski trip that turns into a nightmare. After the husband (Ferrell) chooses flight instead of fight and abandons his family during an avalanche, that one panicked moment of running away changes everything as the family is forced to stew in the aftermath of his decision to jump ship instead of helping to protect them. There’s definitely trouble in (snowy) paradise.

The remake is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (The Way, Way Back, The Descendants), who also wrote the script along with Succession’s Jesse Armstrong.

Downhill hits theaters Feb. 14, 2020.

