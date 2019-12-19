Star Wars podcast: Does The Rise of Skywalker fall?

By Darren Franich
December 19, 2019 at 09:11 PM EST

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

  • Movie
Join us for a very special episode of the Star Wars Untold Stories podcast, where EW’s very own coalition of Sith Lords is digging into The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the mainline trilogy-of-trilogies saga. It’s a spoiler-filled conversation featuring EW’s James Hibberd, our man in the galaxy far, far away, plus Devan Coggan, Chancellor Agard, and yours truly.

We try to cover everything. Big twists! Shocking returns! Lightsabers on lightsabers! Opinions may differ, but all arguments are made in the spirit of respectful discourse, which is the only way anyone talks about Star Wars, obviously.

Listen to Star Wars Untold Stories below, or better yet, subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, Radio.com, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

  • Movie
  • 12/20/19
