The character of Bastian was so different from Atreyu, which was the whole idea. He was more of a nerdy character and the other is the hero. The back and forth between them in the film were quite nice. As kids and as actors, the two were just as different from one another. Barret Oliver was always hanging and holding my hand, he was so sweet. It was almost like I was his father. He was so nice, warm, and loving, in a way. And Noah had this attitude from the very beginning, he was Atreyu. He walked his own walk and he had his own style, and that was good. Not that I liked it that much because it was so much easier to work with Barret, but on the other hand, it was right for the part. He held his head up high and he was a hero.