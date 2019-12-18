Enter for a chance to attend the Emma movie premiere

Image zoom Focus Features

Emma (2020 film) type Movie Genre Book Adaptations,

Comedy,

Drama

The latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma is headed to theaters on Feb. 21, 2020, but one lucky fan and a guest will be able to see it early at the U.S. premiere.

Entertainment Weekly has teamed up with Focus Features to invite one winner and their plus-one to the star-studded premiere of the film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the film’s titular character, alongside costars Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor, Mia Goth, and Johnny Flynn.

The package includes roundtrip economy airfare to the as yet undetermined U.S. city for the premiere celebration (one day before the event with a return set for the day after), a hotel stay for two nights, two tickets to the red carpet soiree, and a gift card valued at $150 to use at a salon chosen by Focus Features.

You can enter for a chance to attend the premiere at www.ew.com/EmmaSweeps or by mailing in a postcard. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident and 21+.

Check out the official rules for more details.

Related content: