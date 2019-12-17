The first spoiler-free reactions are in from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker world premiere in Hollywood.
On Monday night, celebrities, power players and select media got their first look at the film, which concludes the Skywalker Saga after 42 years.
The first-blush tweets are rather adoring raves, with viewers praising The Rise of Skywalker as an emotionally powerful film that’s hugely satisfying despite being a bit overly complicated and imperfect. Here are the first reactions:
But not all the reactions were positive:
More to come refresh for latest…
The Rise of Skywalker opens everywhere Dec. 20.
