Outlander star Sam Heughan to play Paul Newman in Roald Dahl, Patricia Neal biopic

In the latest handsome-man news, Sam Heughan, the guy behind Outlander‘s Scottish stunner, is taking on the role of fellow handsome man Paul Newman in a new biopic about the lives of author Roald Dahl and Patricia Neal.

“Lucky to be part of this beautiful movie,” Heughan tweeted to his followers on Tuesday morning.

The film, currently untitled, stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as the children’s author of such classics as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and The Witches. Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) stars as Neal, Dahl’s wife who starred in films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Neal co-starred with Newman in 1963’s Hud, which finally won Neal her Oscar for best actress. This new biopic is set at the beginning of the 1960s and follows Dahl’s struggles to write some of his most famous works as Neal returns to acting with Hud.

“Paul Newman was immensely talented, generous, and an American icon,” Heughan tweeted. “So fortunate!”

John Hay (Lost Christmas) directs the movie, which was previously called An Unquiet Life. At one point, Mission: Impossible‘s Rebecca Ferguson was once in talks to star as Neal before Hawes was cast in the role.

Heughan, who was cast in the Bloodshot movie opposite Vin Diesel, previously starred in films The Spy Who Dumped Me, When the Starlight Ends, and Emulsion.

“We are delighted that Sam has joined us, he is the perfect actor to play Paul Newman and a terrific addition to our already wonderful cast,” producer Donall McCusker told Deadline, which was the first to report the casting.