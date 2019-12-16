New Top Gun: Maverick trailer shows high flying action

A new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick released Monday morning returns Tom Cruise to the cockpit for plenty of gorgeously shot aviation action — plus the requisite motorcycle riding, shirtless recreational games, bar hijinks, servicemen in-fighting, tragic funeral and occasional lovin’ feeling.

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 blockbuster. Cruise reprises his role as hotshot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now a captain and teaching a new generation of aviators how to dogfight. Miles Teller co-stars as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, a pilot trainee, and the son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (and, by the look of it, he’s not a Maverick fan).

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer (reprising his role as Iceman).

The production also released a new poster on Sunday:

Image zoom Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick lands in theaters on June 26, 2020.

Related content: