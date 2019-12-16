Taylor Swift's real cats were the inspiration for another actor's Cats character

Taylor Swift says that while her beloved kitties didn’t provide inspiration for her Cats character, Bombalurina, they did in fact inspire another member of the ensemble cast: Rebel Wilson.

Speaking with EW’s JD Heyman and PeopleTV host Lola Ogunnaike at the film’s premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City, Swift said her cats were pretty useless for her to draw inspiration from, because her character is more “athletic” and “feral.” “My cats are beautifully round and fuzzy and they look like little lazy bears, they’re always taking naps,” she explained. “They’re not really the kind of cat that I’m playing.”

She continued, “Our teacher at cat school, Sarah, saw pictures and videos of my cats — especially Olivia — and sent them to Rebel for inspiration for her cat [Jennyanydots].” Swift has three cats: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey.

In order to prepare for the film, which is an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical of the same name, the entire cast had to attend “cat school,” in order to learn how to act and move like real cats. “We were learning how to move like cats, we learned a lot of choreography,” Swift says, adding that being on set was a combination of “singing and dancing 12 hours day,” something which her Reputation tour prepared her well for.

Cats, which is directed by Tom Hooper and also stars Francesca Hayward, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, and Jason Derulo, hits theaters Dec. 20.

