Kumail Nanjiani shares ‘thirsty shirtless’ photo of ripped abs from Eternals training

The Eternals star Richard Madden has some new competition in the Thirst Trap department.

Kumail Nanjiani, who will portray Kingo in the Nov. 2020 release, shared a shirtless photo on Monday, his chiseled abs fully on display. In the caption, he detailed his year-long transformation and what it took for him to get those results for the Marvel movie.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” he wrote on Instagram. “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

He added, “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s The Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

The Silicon Valley actor and The Big Sick star/co-writer got a lot of support and hilarious commentary from a lot of his fellow celebrity friends and his proud wife Emily Gordon.

“Worth it,” said Gordon in the comments.

Living With Yourself star Aisling Bea asked, “Emily Gordon, are we legally allowed to look?” Gordon responded, “Get yourself an eyeful.”

Colin Hanks added, “I think Emily is going to be ok. But seriously, well done sir.”

“JESUS CHRIST,” director Edgar Wright exclaimed.

Silicon Valley co-star Jimmy O. Yang said, “10/10 would bang”

Chelsea Handler ribbed, “This is ridiculous. This means anyone can get fit.”

Jesse Garcia was motivated by Nanjiani’s photo, “Dude! Shredded! Ok, going to the gym.”

Marvel’s The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, is set to premiere on Nov. 6, 2020.

