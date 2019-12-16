Watch the Cats world premiere red carpet live stream

Don’t worry if you haven’t gotten your invite yet to the Jellicle Ball, because EW is bringing the Cats world premiere directly to you.

Join PeopleTV hosts Lola Ogunnaike and Jeremy Parsons, along with EW’s JD Heyman and PEOPLE’s Kate Coyne, as they broadcast live from the Cats red carpet at Lincoln Center in New York City and chat with the film’s stars. The live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Cats stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, and more as a tribe of felines coming together to each sing songs about why they are the cat who deserves ascension to be reborn into a new life. The film is based on the stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted from a 1939 poetry collection by T.S. Eliot. The movie features a new song co-written by Lloyd Weber and Taylor Swift.

Cats is directed by Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech) and will be released to theaters everywhere on Dec. 20.

You can keep track of all the red carpet premiere action here on EW.com or at People.com, PeopleTV, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Related content: