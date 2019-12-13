Star Wars podcast: The Last Jedi debate lights up again

This week on the Star Wars Untold Stories podcast, we’re talking all about The Last Jedi, the 2017 movie that dared to take off ridiculous masks and let old things die. If it’s a day of the week, then someone is complaining about Rian Johnson’s film, and EW staff writer Devan Coggan joins my cohost James Hibberd and I to discuss our thoughts on the movie two years later. The big question: How do we all feel about the big Rey (Daisy Ridley) parental reveal?

Image zoom Jonathan Olley/2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.

On this newest episode, we also take a look at the latest adventure on The Mandalorian, a prison heist gone way wrong. Warning: There is a lot of 4-Lom talk.

