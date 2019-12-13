Power Rangers to be rebooted again at Paramount with End of the F—ing World director

Image zoom Everett Collection

In the grand “let’s try that again” tradition that gave us Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Paramount is developing a new Power Rangers reboot film, EW has confirmed. Jonathan Entwistle, known as a director and executive producer on Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World, is in early negotiations to direct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, the new film’s story line will “involve a time-travel element” that sends its young main characters back to the 1990s. Patrick Burleigh, who wrote the upcoming Peter Rabbit 2, is working on the script. This will be the first Power Rangers film produced by Hasbro, which acquired the franchise in 2018.

The last Power Rangers reboot, released in 2017, was a box office bomb, grossing $142 million worldwide on a reported $105 million budget. Studio Lionsgate scrapped plans for a sequel as a result. That film, starring Naomi Scott, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks, earned mixed reviews from critics; EW’s B- review praised the movie’s character work but criticized its “battle-heavy second half orgy of green-screen destruction.”

The long-running Power Rangers TV franchise, on the other hand, aired its 26th season — Beast Morphers — this year on Nickelodeon.

