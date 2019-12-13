Nick Jonas talks Jumanji: The Next Level and horse-whispering

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black aren’t the only ones going back to the jungle in Jumanji: The Next Level. The sequel to the 2017 adventure-comedy also sees the return of Nick Jonas as Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, the leather-jacket-wearing videogame avatar who mixes a mean margarita.

EW caught up with the singer and actor ahead of The Next Level’s Dec. 13 release, and he opened up about tapping into his inner Indiana Jonas again.

“Coming back for Jumanji this time around was an exhilarating experience because at first, I didn’t know if they wanted me back,” Jonas says. “So when I got the call from our director, Jake Kasdan, [and he said] he wanted to have dinner and discuss the role and what happens with Seaplane, I was so happy.”

Image zoom Frank Masi/Sony

The Next Level also pairs Seaplane with a new videogame ally: a horse. And according to Jonas, his equine costar was a perfect professional.

“I love horses, always have,” Jonas says. “I got to spend a lot of time with this horse in this film. I was riding the horse bareback, which was kind of interesting. I’ve ridden on a saddle quite a bit, but it’s a whole other challenge without that saddle there, so that took a little while to get comfortable. I actually did end up [with] one of the stunts we did, sort of hurting my groin a little bit. But it’s all good.”

Watch the video above for more from Jonas.

Related content: