Jumanji: The Next Level credits scene hints at possible sequel featuring this 'New Girl' star

Jumanji may get another level-up soon.

During the mid-credits of Jumanji: The Next Level, a scene hints that there’s more to come in the franchise.

The comedy-adventure film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, is out today. The duo reprise their roles from 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as players in the titular video game, as do Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, while Awkwafina joins the cast as a never-before-seen player.

But the end credits have a surprise cameo in store: Lamorne Morris. Arriving to fix a broken water heater in the basement where the game is stored, the New Girl star can’t take his eyes off the magical game console. The scene then cuts to a stampede of ostriches running through the town.

So, does this signify another sequel or was it merely a funny moment? Director Jake Kasdan (who’s worked with Morris on New Girl) is fine either way, apparently.

“It felt to me that that gave us both a jumping-off point for a cool movie we’d want to see, and also, if that didn’t happen, I would be comfortable with the story ending there,” Kasdan told The Wrap. “Because once again, while I thought it was worth it to seed an idea, I also thought that it was really important that this movie finish itself, and that we get to the end of the story we’re telling.”

A sequel to the beloved 1995 film Jumanji starring Robin Williams, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprise hit when it debuted two years ago. It earned nearly $1 billion worldwide and scored positive reviews.

This time around, the action is just as fun — if not as fresh as the first. In her review, EW’s Mary Sollosi wrote that “even if The Next Level doesn’t set a new high score, it still proves this franchise isn’t out of lives just yet.”

So would you be down for another Jumanji film?

