9 Star Wars-themed gifts to give (and get) this holiday season

One could say that 2019 is the end of an era in terms of pop culture. This year, we closed the chapter on the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we’ve come to know, witnessed the controversial finale for HBO’s decade-defining hit Game of Thrones, and said goodbye to CBS’ long-running sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. And before the year is over, we’ll also be bidding farewell to one of the longest-running movie series in modern film history: Star Wars.

Concluding the decades-long franchise created by George Lucas, The Rise of Skywalker is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2019. And with its premiere (just a week from today) coinciding with the holiday season, now’s the perfect time to give gifts (or get a few for yourself) that commemorate the end of the Star Wars legacy.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the nine best Star Wars gifts that you can find on Amazon, from a LEGO set of Darth Vader’s fortress to a remote control Resistance X-Wing. Regardless of which side you support in the galaxy, there’s something on this list for every age and budget — and we wouldn’t be surprised if the Star Wars superfan in your life is beside themselves with excitement after receiving any of them. Even better? Thanks to Amazon’s fast shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a 30-day free trial), all of these galaxy-approved gifts are set to arrive before Dec. 24. So if you’re behind on your holiday shopping list, we’ve got you covered. Here, the nine best Star Wars gifts for 2019.

Sustainably made from durable plastic, this reusable coffee cup is almost as unbreakable as a Stormtrooper’s helmet. And since the elastic band resembling the Stormtrooper’s face is easily detachable, it’s super simple to clean, too.

Buy it! KeepCup 12-ounce Star Wars Stormtrooper Reusable Coffee Cup, $28 on amazon.com

After destroying it in an elevator, Kylo Ren’s shattered mask has been mysteriously repaired in The Rise of Skywalker. He can be seen wearing it briefly in a trailer for Episode IX, and with this electronic Kylo Ren costume mask, now you can wear it, too.

Buy it! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Force Rage Electronic Mask, $27.99 (orig. $34.99) on amazon.com

This massive pop-up book features everything that a devoted Star Wars fan would love, with tidbits on all 11 movies, including the upcoming Episode IX. When unfolded, readers can find five thrilling scenes from the series, such as Rey piloting the Millennium Falcon out from Jakku and the Resistance’s battle against the First Order on Crait.

Buy it! Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy, $44.99 (orig. $85) on amazon.com

Lando Calrissian, a.k.a everyone’s favorite gambler, is set to return in Episode IX with original actor Billy Dee Williams reprising the role. And now, the character has been turned into a Funko Pop figurine complete with his signature mustache and silver hair — showing just how long it has been since we last saw Han Solo’s best friend. Aside from Lando, there are tons of other Star Wars Funko Pops you can choose from, including the heroine of the moment, Rey.

Buy it! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian Funko Pop!, $7.99 on amazon.com

This LEGO set representing Darth Vader’s fortress was one of the top-five best-selling toys on Amazon during Black Friday 2019, and with tons of Easter eggs as well as glowing five-star reviews, it’s the perfect gift to keep Star Wars enthusiasts occupied before (and after) The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters.

Buy it! LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle Set, $128.69 on amazon.com

This compact waffle maker from the official Star Wars store makes four slices of waffle in each batch, with imprints of the Resistance, the First Order, the Millennium Falcon, and the series’ logo. And thanks to the non-stick coating, it’s super easy to clean.

Buy it! Star Wars 4-Slice Waffle Maker in Black, $39.99 on amazon.com

Can you even write a Star Wars gift guide without mentioning Baby Yoda-themed merchandise? This Baby Yoda shirt is one of the few official products released by Disney that you can purchase now, and the must-have merch comes in 10 colors plus men’s, women’s, and youth shirt sizes.

Buy it! The Mandalorian The Child Cartoon Poses T-Shirt, $22.99 on amazon.com

R2-D2 is one of the most enduring icons of the Star Wars series, and this classic Bop It game with a Star Wars-themed twist pays tribute to the character. It even commands you to do certain actions via the voice of another famed droid, C-3PO.

Buy it! Hasbro Gaming Star Wars Bop It Game, $14 (orig. $16.99) on amazon.com

Poe Dameron is possibly the most gifted Star Wars pilot of all time and his jet, the Black One, has now become one of the most recognized X-Wings in the saga. This remote control plane lets users take over Poe’s ride, and there’s even a little BB-8 sitting on the fighter, like the loyal companion droid that it is.

Buy it! Poe’s Boosted X-Wing Fighter Toy Jet, $53.08 (orig. $59.99) on amazon.com

