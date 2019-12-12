Shazam 2 is happening, release date revealed

Shazam! 04/05/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

The Shazam! sequel is real.

Warner Bros. has slotted a follow-up to the 2019 superhero film on its schedule. The new movie will be released April 1, 2022 (so, yes, April Fool’s Day — but the announcement is no prank).

Zachary Levi is reportedly back on board to star. The film is in addition to a Black Adam film in the works starring The Rock that’s supposed to begin shooting next year. Black Adam is a character who is typically Shazam’s arch-nemesis.

The news follows Warner Bros. announcing several other tentpole release dates Wednesday, most notably another DC title — The Flash, which races into theaters July 1, 2022

The studio also has also slotted the fourth sequel to The Matrix into May 21, 2021.

While Shazam! earned largely positive reviews, the film had a rather modest performance at the box office, earning $364 million worldwide, which Forbes notes puts the film 61st in terms of domestic box office gross; 25th among superhero movies in the last five years and behind every major Marvel and DC titles since 2012.

