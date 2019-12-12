Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released a new scene online that centers on Kylo Ren.

Potential spoilers above and in the video and to follow: In the clip, the First Order leader (Adam Driver) arrives at an ancient temple and hears the voice of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) — along with the extremely distinctive voice of another Star Wars character, Darth Vader (seemingly voiced by the one and only James Earl Jones).

“At last, my boy, I have been every voice you have ever heard inside your head,” says the voice, which switches from Palpatine to Snoke (Andy Serkis) to Vader.

While the location is not named, it looks a bit like a Sith temple seen in the Star Wars Rebels animated series:

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.

Related content: