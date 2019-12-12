Reveal spoilers, Daisy Ridley will not.

The Star Wars star recently found herself battling off foes far more menacing than clones or bounty hunters: other movie stars hungry for Rise of Skywalker spoilers.

In a hilarious video shared by Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday, the Rey actress is interrupted by Josh Gad — and she seems to know exactly what he’s there for.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the culmination of one of the biggest stories in cinema, and to be a part —” Ridley, 27, begins to say in the video before Gad cuts her off.

“Josh, no,” she says with a roll of her eyes.

“Yes,” the Frozen 2 actor replies, nonplussed. “I just wanted to come visit you and also ask you a personal question.”

Gad then pops one of the biggest questions on the minds of Star Wars fans: “Who are Rey’s parents?”

“Is this, like, a thing?” Ridley responds, as if it’s not the first time the query has been aimed at her.

“I see you’re not going to make this easy,” Gad says before calling in some backup. “Okay, I can’t believe you’re making me do this, but…”

Several more celebrities then pop up to pepper Ridley with more questions about the upcoming finale, including Anna Kendrick, Tony Hale, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Kumail Nanjiani, Pedro Pascal, Tina Fey, Jonathan Groff, Brian Tyree Henry, Tom Holland and several more.

At one point, Gad is so disappointed in Ridley’s non-answers that he pulls out a move straight out of Game of Thrones by ringing a bell and repeating “Shame!”

Director J. J. Abrams pops out at one point to offer some encouragement to the actress, as more and more stars keep pummeling her with spoiler-y questions. “Stay strong, Daisy!” he says.

“I’m not answering any of these,” Ridley tells Gad before her costar John Boyega comes out to ask her who Rey’s parents are.

“John, you know the answer!” she says. “I do. Okay,” Boyega says as he leaves.

Ridley finally decides to avoid all of the questions by leaving, bidding Gad adieu, saying, “May the force be with you.”

While Ridley remains tight-lipped on spoilers from the movie, she did tease fans back in August by saying that the story told in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga is “satisfying.”

“It’s, I think, a very satisfying story,” Ridley told PEOPLE of Rey’s relationship with Adam Driver‘s Kylo Ren, explaining footage of a fight between the pair that was shown at Disney’s D23 Expo this summer. “Because also, leaving [The Last Jedi] I was like, ‘Oh I guess we’ve mined that relationship.’ No, no, we’ve mined it some more.”

Also central to the newest story in the franchise is the character of Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

“The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story. We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia,” Abrams said at the D23 Expo.

Ridley recently told British GQ that filming the scenes involving Fisher for Rise of Skywalker was “difficult.”

“It was emotional doing it because you’re also weirdly picturing her. You’re not picturing how the scene is going to be,” she told the outlet. “It’s really sad. And it’s going to be really sad. But also, it’s amazing that they have all this footage that is woven into the story in such a strange way.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20.

