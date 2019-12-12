Would you like a flame-broiled Whopper with a super-sized side of Star Wars spoilers?

That’s reportedly what’s going down in Germany’s Burger King restaurants. There’s a rather stressful-looking promotion happening where customers can get a free Whopper if they agree to read a spoiler aloud from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The spoilers are culled from online sources and may or may not be accurate.

Couple things: First, even the “safe” version of that Burger King ad for this promotion above might be something to avoid if you’re particularly spoiler-averse.

Second, this sounds more like a viral video stunt than something BK would actually implement chain-wide, even in Germany, so we’re suspicious of how real this all is.

But The Hollywood Reporter emailed with the director of marketing at Burger King Germany, who maintained this promotion was legit. Customers can apparently even get a complimentary burger via Burger King’s app in Germany and read a Star Wars spoiler out loud to download a coupon.

“We wanted to challenge people’s Whopper love and put it to the ultimate test by asking them to choose between their love for our flagship product and their love for the most epic sci-fi movie ever,” said Klaus Schmäing (who is real). “Whether the spoilers really correspond to truth, will ultimately only be revealed once the film is released.”

But… but… what about the employees? Do they have no choice but to hear spoilers? Or what about customers who just happen to walk into the restaurant blissfully unaware of all the spoilers being declared in the line? Are there really hardcore Star Wars fans willing to have The Rise of Skywalker spoiled for a $4 sandwich? This all sounds like famously spoiler-averse Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams’ worst fast-food nightmare.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

