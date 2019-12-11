The Flash gets a release date as Warner Bros. reveals updated schedule

It looks like The Flash is actually happening.

That’s one of the headlines in Warner Bros’. new release schedule, which includes a bunch of titles coming over the next few years.

The Flash movie has been in development for a while: It was first announced in 2014 and seemingly derailed after Justice League disappointed. But actor Ezra Miller (who was considered one of the bright spots in League) has remained confident a standalone film would eventually happen. WB has now slotted The Flash for July 1, 2022.

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

There’s also a date for The Matrix 4 (May 21, 2021) and a move for the Mortal Kombat movie (to Jan. 15, 2021, from from March 5, 2021).

Also, proving how such schedules are made to be changed, the studio’s adaptation of Akira has been bumped off the schedule entirely — so that’s back in limbo.

Here’s the full WB list for all our speculation:

THE UNTITLED FRED HAMPTON PROJECT will be released 08/21/20

THE UNTITLED CONJURING UNIVERSE FILM ON 09/11/20 is now titled THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT

An UNTITLED WB EVENT FILM will be released 10/16/20

MORTAL KOMBAT moves from 03/05/21 to 01/15/21

An UNTITLED NEW LINE FILM will be released 01/29/21

An UNTITLED WB EVENT FILM will be released 03/05/21

THE UNTITLED MATRIX FILM will be released 05/21/21

THE FLASH will be released 07/01/22

AKIRA moves from 05/21/21 to unset

The UNTITLED WB EVENT FILM on 04/03/20 has been removed from our schedule

The UNTITLED WB EVENT FILM on 08/07/20 has been removed from our schedule

The UNTITLED WB EVENT FILM on 02/12/21 has been removed from our schedule

