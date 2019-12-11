The new year is just around the corner, and with it will bring another shakeup in Netflix content. Obviously titles shifting on and off the popular streaming platform is an understood monthly occurrence at this point, but January 2020 is set to bring one of the biggest changes in awhile. That’s right, the time has finally come: Friends is leaving Netflix.

2019 was a big year for Friends, as the iconic NBC sitcom celebrated its 25th anniversary along with a new generation of fans who had discovered it on Netflix. But spring 2020 will bring Warner Media’s new streaming service HBO Max, where Friends is destined to have a prime place. Grease, also leaving Netflix next month, is probably also headed to HBO Max, where a tie-in series is set.

The list of other titles leaving Netflix next month is short but meaningful. Check it out below.

Leaving Dec. 31

Friends Seasons 1-10

Leaving Jan. 1

Becoming Jane

Leaving Jan. 12

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Leaving Jan. 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Leaving Jan. 17

Short Term 12

Leaving Jan. 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland



