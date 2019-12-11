First In the Heights footage reveals full trailer coming Thursday

In the Heights (2020 film) 06/26/20 type Movie Genre Musical

Those eager to see the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit musical In The Heights were treated to the first official look at the film on Wednesday — and they’ll be happy to hear that more is coming very soon.

Warner Bros. unveiled 15 seconds of footage from the film, capped off with the announcement that the full-length trailer arrives Thursday.

In the first seconds of the teaser, fans finally get to meet Usnavi de la Vega (played by A Star Is Born‘s Anthony Ramos), who introduces the film. He says, “This is a story of a block that was disappearing. The streets were made of music.” That’s followed by vibrant shots of musical numbers and snippets featuring costars Melissa Barrera (Vida), singer Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco (When They See Us), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Jimmy Smits (L.A. Law).

In The Heights tells the story of residents living in New York City’s largely Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights, where bodega owner Usnavi is saving every penny while dreaming of a bigger life. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), also stars Corey Hawkins, Marc Anthony, and Miranda himself.

Miranda, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical that inspired the film, also shared the first poster via Twitter, using the show’s opening lines as a fitting caption: “Light’s up…”

