Creepy kids, half-eaten bodies haunt Keri Russell in unsettling Antlers trailer

Hold on to your hat — and, while you’re at it, your entire head — because something is out there devouring human body parts in the full-length trailer for Scott Cooper’s upcoming horror story Antlers.

The final trailer for Cooper’s creepy tale stars Keri Russell as a small-town teacher who, alongside her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons), insert themselves into a grim narrative involving a young student harboring a dangerous secret.

Judging by the boy’s home life (including chores that apparently involve throwing carcasses into a dark void, where an unseen figure quickly gobbles them up), he may or may not have something to do with the uptick in grisly murders plaguing their otherwise placid Oregonian hamlet, as Plemons reveals to Russell he’s found a “part of a man in the woods” while “the other half was found in the mine” shortly after the creature escapes from the child’s run-down house.

Oscar-winning Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro produced the film from a script written by Henry Chaisson and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca (based on the latter’s short story The Quiet Boy). Cooper, who previously directed critically lauded dramas Out of the Furnace and Hostiles, worked on revisions to the script before shooting began in Vancouver across the last year.

Antlers is in theaters on April 17. Watch the new trailer (if you dare) above.

