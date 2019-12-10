Man builds homemade jet-powered Star Wars landspeeder

Who wouldn’t want to drive their morning commute in a fully functional jet-powered X-34 landspeeder?

UK YouTube personality and inventor Colin Furze has built the closest thing to a real Star Wars speeder (video above). The vehicle is based on Luke Skywalker’s Tatooine transport in 1977’s A New Hope and is both electric-powered and has functioning mini jets (skip to 2:17 in the video to see the jets in action). It’s perfect for a quick drive out across the Dune Sea.

Furze built the X-34 landspeeder in conjunction with eBay, but he really should keep any sale expectations modest: Ever since the XP-38 came out, they just aren’t in demand.

The inventor previously made headlines by building a giant AT-ACT from Rogue One:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out Dec. 20.

