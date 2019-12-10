It Chapter Two 09/06/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Bill Skarsgård wasn’t clowning around in his preparations to play Pennywise. The actor talks about his method in a new behind-the-scenes video titled “Pennywise Lives Again” which is included in the physical release of It Chapter Two.

“In my preparation for the role the first time, I implied all this crazy psychology to the character,” says the actor. “There’s a lot of scenes with Pennywise where it’s just a physicality or a very technical thing…The scenes that I tend to really prefer are the ones where you can be a little bit more — subtle’s the wrong word for this character, I think, but where you can be a little bit more nuanced maybe. There’s definitely more of those scenes in this one than there were in the first one.”

In the clip, It author Stephen King also praises Skarsgård’s portrayal of the killer clown.

“It’s a tremendously physical performance,” says the writer. “He works really hard. Its just amazing, it’s balletic, it’s so good.”

It Chapter Two is now available to buy on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and Digital. Exclusively watch that featurette above.

