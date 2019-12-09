Wonder Woman 3 and Amazons spin-off are 'all mapped out,' says Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman remains one of DC and Warner Bros.’ most lucrative franchises, which means you bet director Patty Jenkins is looking beyond the new sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

During this year’s CCXP, the Brazilian Comic-Con convention, Jenkins and Diana Prince in the flesh, Gal Gadot, told reporters that they have already “mapped out” Wonder Woman 3 and a spin-off film focusing on the stories of the Amazons of Themyscira. But fans shouldn’t hold their breath just yet — assuming they don’t have Aquaman lungs.

“We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spin-off] movie, as well, and so we already have it all mapped out,” Jenkins told reporters from multiple media outlets, including Collider and Deadline. “It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

A rep for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Wonder Woman premiered in 2017 with the big-screen story of Diana, the daughter of Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), leader of the Amazons on the mystical island of Themyscira. Hippolyta tells her young daughter the origin story of their people: After God of War Ares (David Thewlis) tainted mankind’s hearts with war and hate, Zeus created the Amazons to restore peace to the earth. She also summarizes the war against Ares, who killed most of the Greek Gods before being defeated by Zeus. Before his own death, Diana was the “weapon” Zeus left the Amazons in case Ares ever returned, as well as the island of Themyscira to hide themselves away. Robin Wright as Antiope and Lisa Loven Kongsli as Menalippe also played Amazons in the film.

The sequel will now be released in theaters in 2020, and Jenkins clarified that, should both Wonder Woman 3 and the spin-off officially go forward, it will be a wait.

“I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back,” she said, as quoted by Deadline. “It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between — and I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

Wonder Woman 1984 returns Gadot as Diana opposite Chris Pine‘s Steve Trevor — though how he returns after seemingly dying in the first movie remains to be seen. Kristen Wiig will star as famous Wonder Woman adversary Cheetah, while The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal will play comic book villain Maxwell Lord.

