Watch Weezer cover Frozen 2 showstopper 'Lost in the Woods' with Kristen Bell

Weezer’s pop-punk sound probably isn’t what most people think of when they think of Disney (though if it is when you do, we’d love to know why). But that sound is very well-suited to one particular song from Frozen 2 — the rock-inflected power ballad “Lost in the Woods,” a standout number sung by Jonathan Groff’s Kristoff in the animated sequel. And apparently, someone at Disney must have realized this too.

Weezer released a cover of the song and an accompanying music video, the latter featuring Frozen’s own Kristen Bell. In the video, the band wanders through Frozen 2’s autumnal Enchanted Forest, with frontman Rivers Cuomo decked out in a Kristoff-esque outfit and seemingly haunted by a ghostly Bell, dressed like her character Anna. Alas, there’s nary a reindeer in sight.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I can’t imagine that an ’80s slow jam is going to not get cut from the final product of Frozen 2,‘ because it was so shocking and surprising and jarring,” Groff told EW of his reaction to the song. “And I think that’s part of what makes it so brilliant in the movie. It’s also really kind of a gift for the adults watching the movie because… the adults in the crowd are the ones that are getting all of the kind of ’80s references in the animation and the sort of execution of the song. The kids are laughing too, but the adults are the ones that are really in on the joke, and I’m thrilled that it made it into the final cut.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters now. You can watch Weezer’s also-very-’80s video above.

Related content: