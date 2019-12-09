This epic Star Wars LEGO set was one of Amazon’s best-selling toys over Black Friday weekend

Here’s a public service announcement: The premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just 10 short days away. Fans and moviegoers are gearing up for what will surely be a spectacular end to the saga, and many of us are already basking in the hype by surrounding ourselves with tons of Star Wars-themed merchandise.

While there has been much chatter over Disney’s Baby Yoda Funko Pops, many shoppers were already taken with another Star Wars-related toy weeks ago: LEGO’s Darth Vader’s Castle set. In fact, shoppers were clamoring over it so much so that out of the tens of millions of toys sold on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, this set was one of the top five best-sellers.

While it certainly isn’t the only Star Wars-themed product released by LEGO, people have been flocking to this Amazon-exclusive set due to one of the special miniature figures that it includes: the Bacta Tank Darth Vader. For those who might have forgotten, Darth Vader in the Bacta Tank was first seen on screen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and what made the scene so memorable was the sheer fact that, up until that moment, we had never truly seen Darth Vader so physically vulnerable.

Buyers of this LEGO set have truly been taken by the inclusion of such a singular moment in the classic villain’s storyline, but aside from the mini figurines, customers have also applauded the set for its many impressively detailed Easter eggs. Some of the set’s features include a hologram of Emperor Palpatine on the third level, Darth Vader’s TIE fighter (which you can build), and even a small MSE “Mouse” droid that first appeared in A New Hope.

With so many great features, it is clear as to why the Darth Vader’s Castle LEGO set was so popular during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. So if you’re looking for something to do in the next 10 days before The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters, this set will surely keep you preoccupied.

