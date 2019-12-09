Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

Get even more hyped for The Rise of Skywalker with EW's Star Wars collector's edition

By Tyler Aquilina
December 09, 2019 at 11:30 AM EST
Lucasfilm

That disturbance in the Force you feel might just be your excitement reaching new heights. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is drawing ever nearer, and with it, the close of another chapter in George Lucas‘s epic saga — and the promised grand finale to the story of the Skywalker clan. It’s an apt time to be revisiting the saga, and fortunately, EW has the ultimate Star Wars guide you’re looking for.

Our Star Wars special edition has enough to satiate even the most rabid of fans. Just for starters: behind-the-scenes intel on every movie, including Episode IX; a heaping helping of interviews from EW’s archives; and special tributes to the late Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Kenny Baker (R2-D2), the latter written by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels.

It’s EW’s ultimate exploration of the galaxy that’s captured our imaginations for over four decades now. The Skywalker Saga may be drawing to a close, but as we all know, the Force will be with you…always. (And not just because Disney is assuredly working on many more spin-offs to come.)

Pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Star Wars on newsstands now, or buy it online.

Related content:

Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…
11/13/2019
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo
11/18/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask
11/19/2019
The Knights of Ren assemble in new Rise of Skywalker footage
11/23/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals flying Stormtroopers in new footage
11/24/2019
J.J. Abrams reveals the real running time for The Rise of Skywalker
11/25/2019
Star Wars actor confesses to accidentally leaking Rise of Skywalker script
11/26/2019
Epic 'Duel of the Fates' theme brings 'the final word' in new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker teaser
11/28/2019
New Rise of Skywalker teaser celebrates four decades of the Star Wars universe
11/29/2019
Disney warns Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker effects could cause seizures
12/6/2019
The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage of warm fuzzy friendships
12/7/2019
Get even more hyped for The Rise of Skywalker with EW's Star Wars collector's edition
12/8/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com